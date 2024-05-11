Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $432.18.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

VRTX stock opened at $422.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.82 and a 200-day moving average of $401.00. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $320.01 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.