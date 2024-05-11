Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.6 %

PCVX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,693. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at $29,588,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $865,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,480 shares in the company, valued at $924,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,588,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,105 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 451.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

