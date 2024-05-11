Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZimVie

ZimVie Stock Down 1.9 %

ZimVie stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 172,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in ZimVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZimVie

(Get Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.