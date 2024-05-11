Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Nelnet Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE NNI traded up $10.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,536. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 35.15, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.88.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

