Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Increased to $3.75 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.82.

NRDY stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,605. The company has a market capitalization of $370.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.90. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Nerdy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,203,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 29,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $89,336.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,709.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,203,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 217,991 shares of company stock valued at $629,314 and sold 126,091 shares valued at $370,371. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 240,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,784,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 15.7% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 952,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

