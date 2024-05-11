NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Reduced by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

