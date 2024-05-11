NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. NetApp comprises about 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,257,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 689.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 804,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,391 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,075.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 594,323 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 10,320.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 571,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,202,000 after buying an additional 266,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.50. 1,703,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,567. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

