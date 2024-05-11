Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $631.15.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $610.87 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.61 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $603.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

