New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Releases Earnings Results

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $29.51 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NEN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.50. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $73.75.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Institutional Trading of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSEAMERICAN:NEN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership as of its most recent SEC filing.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

