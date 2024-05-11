New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after buying an additional 5,613,145 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186,898 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

