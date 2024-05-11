New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.69

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 877273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1784946 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

