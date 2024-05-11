New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.850-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock remained flat at $44.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 427,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.