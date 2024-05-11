Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nextdoor Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:KIND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,412. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nextdoor by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nextdoor by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 2,058,131 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

