Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Nextdoor Stock Down 4.7 %
NYSE:KIND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,412. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nextdoor
Nextdoor Company Profile
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nextdoor
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.