NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$12.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus raised NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

Shares of NFI opened at C$14.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$8.35 and a 1-year high of C$14.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. In other NFI Group news, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$78,798.72. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In the last quarter, insiders bought 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

