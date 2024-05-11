Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.740-1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.1 billion.

Nintendo Trading Up 2.4 %

NTDOY stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,133. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

