Noble Financial Weighs in on Bowlero Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NYSE BOWL opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.57. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bowlero by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bowlero by 19.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

