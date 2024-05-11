Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Nova had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.42 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.270-1.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 165,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,461. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.40. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $198.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average of $148.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVMI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

