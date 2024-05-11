NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 276.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the quarter. NovoCure accounts for 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 660,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 807.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 548,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 521,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 490.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NVCR traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

