NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $84.46.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

