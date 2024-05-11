Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $174.47 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.