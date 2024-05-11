Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,705 shares of company stock worth $154,012. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 440,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

