NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Motco lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 32,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 95,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

