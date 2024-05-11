Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $59.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR remained flat at $58.17 during trading on Thursday. 2,178,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,284. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,012,000 after purchasing an additional 570,912 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.