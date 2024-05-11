Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 232,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,306,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NULG opened at $75.45 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

