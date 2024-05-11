NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $951.55.

NVDA opened at $898.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $876.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $280.46 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

