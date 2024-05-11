NXM Reaches Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,320.43 or 0.99986341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013263 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

