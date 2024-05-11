ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.0 million-$147.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.9 million. ON24 also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday.

ON24 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $6.36 on Friday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a market cap of $266.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.49.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $144,459.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,075.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 10,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $84,564.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $144,459.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,102,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,075.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,570 shares of company stock worth $648,511. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

