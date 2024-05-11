Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 184.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ON opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.