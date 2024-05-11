Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.260 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE ONTO traded up $15.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.35. 999,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $233.84.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.