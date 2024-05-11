OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 6.0 %

OPGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 173,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,837. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

