Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Oportun Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 826,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,866. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

