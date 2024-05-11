Oppenheimer Cuts Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $15.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.57.

BOWL stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bowlero by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after buying an additional 193,801 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth $12,217,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 500.0% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth $4,810,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

