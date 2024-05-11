Oppenheimer Increases Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target to $8.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Benton Jones purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,027.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 577,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $999,306.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,306.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Benton Jones bought 20,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,027.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.05% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

