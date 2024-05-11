Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 33.3 %

NYSE:OGEN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. 440,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,483. Oragenics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

