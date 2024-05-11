Orange S.A. (ORAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4523 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

Orange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

