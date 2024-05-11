Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $96.00 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

