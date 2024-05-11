Ordinals (ORDI) Price Hits $35.41

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $35.41 or 0.00058339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $743.59 million and approximately $123.78 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 36.01430661 USD and is down -7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $122,333,435.11 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

