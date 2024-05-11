O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $33,391,813. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,019.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,089.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,021.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

