Orica Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Orica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $12.42 on Friday. Orica has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.
Orica Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orica
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.