OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $42.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,646.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,604.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,646.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,150.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375 in the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

