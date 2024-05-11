Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine Sells 8,306 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $27,160.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jean-Olivier Racine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Jean-Olivier Racine sold 1,866 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $6,661.62.

Outset Medical Stock Down 6.1 %

OM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.07. 1,434,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Outset Medical by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King raised Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

