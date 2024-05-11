Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), reports. The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,433,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074,347. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after buying an additional 9,511,787 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,317,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after purchasing an additional 71,940 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

