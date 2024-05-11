Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $43.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $42.96.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.