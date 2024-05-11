Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Reduced by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

PANW stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,549. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.75 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.54. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

