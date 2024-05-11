Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.57 and last traded at C$27.25. Approximately 206,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 768,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.60.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.73%.
In related news, Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00. In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer bought 17,601 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$234,621.33. Also, Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
