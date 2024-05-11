Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.57 and last traded at C$27.25. Approximately 206,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 768,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.73%.

Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver

In related news, Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00. In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer bought 17,601 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$234,621.33. Also, Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.