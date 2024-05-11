Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Shares Up 10.6%

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Approximately 452,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 338,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £4.87 million, a PE ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Darren Hazelwood purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,422.11). Insiders own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

