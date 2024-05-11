Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Colin McIntyre Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNRGet Free Report) insider Colin McIntyre sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total value of A$86,000.00 ($56,953.64).

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

