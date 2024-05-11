Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $20.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Paycor HCM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. 1,769,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,313. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

