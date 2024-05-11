Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Paymentus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Paymentus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Paymentus Price Performance

Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

