Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $8.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,723.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,238,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 74.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

